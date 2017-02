Kylie Cosmetics is taking some heat for their new limited edition Holiday lipstick line. The ‘new’ color, Blitzen, seems to be almost exactly the same color as Spice, a color from the normal line. And of course Blitzen is almost double the price.

Kylie Cosmetics has yet to respond, but you can be judge yourself.

Kylie Cosmetics has been repackaging their general line lipsticks and making them limited edition. Example: spice and blitzen pic.twitter.com/VbVNqfahFs — Michelle Contreras (@MichiContreras) February 6, 2017

This is spice VS blitzen… pic.twitter.com/2H6ebB18XM — ang (@perspxtiv) December 11, 2016

Via BuzzFeed