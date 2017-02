Many of you will know Emma Watson from her most famous role as Hermione in Harry Potter. She is about to star as Belle in Disney’s live action ‘Beauty And The Beast’.

Well the good folks over at PistolShrimps combined those movies and the result is beautiful and horrifying all at the same time!

They basically created a movie trailer of Hermione falling in love with Voldemort.

