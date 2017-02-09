Check Out ‘Stranger Things’ Eleven With Hair

It’s no surprise that the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ was featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, but what did come as a shock was Eleven’s new hair.
Last season she sported a shaved head all the way through the season but it looks like shell be sporting a full head of curly hair for Season 2. Who knew her hair was that curly?
Via Elite Daily