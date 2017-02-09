Check Out ‘Stranger Things’ Eleven With Hair

February 9, 2017 4:14 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Eleven, Entertainment Weekly, Stranger Things Season 2

It’s no surprise that the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ was featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, but what did come as a shock was Eleven’s new hair.

Last season she sported a shaved head all the way through the season but it looks like shell be sporting a full head of curly hair for Season 2. Who knew her hair was that curly?

Via Elite Daily

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live