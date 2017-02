Supermodel Chrissy Teigen was involved in an accident yesterday evening in Hollywood.  She is thankfully unharmed, and the driver of the other vehicle tried to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended by police.

Teigen was quick to tweet about her accident, and like always, she was absolutely hilarious.

lmao it's like being alive but reading about your death. https://t.co/zUl37gEY6g — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2017

Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I'm good! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2017

I got out of the car and was like phew that was kind of a boring day anyhow. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2017

Teigen recently returned to Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit Issue, less than one year after giving birth to her daughter, Luna with husband John Legend.

Via People