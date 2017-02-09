Facebook Sets Higher Standard With Generous Paid Employee Family Leave Time

In an era of companies reevaluating their work-atmosphere, Facebook is making bold statement on the importance… of family.

When it comes to paid-time-off, here is what Facebook now offers employees, according to CNN.

up to 20 days paid bereavement time in the event of the loss of an immediate family member

days paid bereavement time in the event of the loss of an immediate family member up to 10 days paid bereavement time in the event of the loss of an extended family member

days paid bereavement time in the event of the loss of an extended family member up to 6 weeks paid time off to care for a sick relative

weeks paid time off to care for a sick relative up to 3 days paid time off to care for a family member with a short-term illness

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg knows firsthand, the importance of working with a caring company.

Sandberg noted in a Facebook post, “I hope more companies will join us and others making similar moves, because America’s families deserve support.”

Does your company offer similar family support?

At a time when Americans are working more than ever before, taking into consideration the needs of an employee’s family… is important. Doing so helps build trust and loyalty.

Thoughts?