While there’s an all-points bulletin for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey, this missing jersey has pain attached to it. And a note.

A friend of mine buried his Falcons jersey today… pic.twitter.com/CK7ikOlGfV — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) February 7, 2017

Who among sports fans can not relate to this poor man?

As my friend said the other day, when your team has a 25-point lead and loses…

The other team didn’t GET it. You GAVE it.