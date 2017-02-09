Here’s How To Celebrate Being Single On Valentine’s Day

So February 14th is almost here, and you know what that means…it’s almost Singles’ Awareness Day!

And that’s it. No other special day happens February 14th.

If you’re one of the many who will find themselves riding solo on Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of ways to celebrate that special day, all by yourself. In a new survey conducted by RetailMeNot, we found the most popular activities for single people to participate in on the big day.

Celebrate Nonromantic Love

Nonromantic love could be spending the day with close friends, or perhaps even family. 11% of the people surveyed will be hosting some sort of party that day, too.

Seeking Out A Valentine

Don’t just sit and wallow on the couch on Valentine’s Day. 19% of the people surveyed will go on a first date on the 14th. Imagine that “how we met story” you’ll tell your friends after you’ve been together for years.

Treat Yourself

What love is more important than self-love? If you don’t have anyone to spoil on Valentine’s Day, spoil yourself! 23%will take themselves out to eat, 18% will buy a present fo themselves, and 13% will partake in a (or multiple) glasses of wine.

Reconnect With An Old Flame

6% of people will text or call an old love from their past. This could potentially end up doing more harm than good, so Facebook stalk your ex with extreme caution. And maybe don’t treat yourself to that wine before you open your computer.

Via Glamour