It’s National Pizza Day and Here Are the Best Pie Deals Around DFW

Our favorite day of the year is here. Pizza is food. Pizza is our friend. Pizza will never let us down. Don’t you forget it. In honor of this glorious day, several places are celebrating with deals and freebies you can enjoy.

Blaze Pizza: the restaurant is offering a buy one get one free deal when you sign up for ‘Take the Pledge’ here. Offer good through February 13.

Domino’s: there’s score of deals happening at Domino’s right now. Get a medium two-topping handmade pan pizza for $8.99, large three-topping pizzas for $7.99, two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99, XL one-topping Brooklyn-style pizza for $12.99.

Hungry Howies: Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.

Papa John’s: The pizza franchise is celebrating all month long and you can receive the following deals: 50 percent off regular price pizzas, 40 percent off online orders, XL three-topping pizza for $10.00.

Pilot Flying J: Snatch a free slice of pizza. Yes, FREE.