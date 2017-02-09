Listen to Katy Perry’s New Single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry released her new single “Chained to the Rhythm,” which features Bob Marley’s grandson, Skip Marley. The track is the first single from Perry’s highly anticipated new studio album.

The creative lyric video follows the adventures of Mr. Parsons the Hamster and Rory Ruff eating a miniature, yet delicious looking and carefully prepared meal, albeit designed specifically for a hamster’s diet. An outspoken animal lover, Perry notes that all food eaten by Mr. Parsons was made with hamster safe ingredients.

Perry and Sia co-wrote the song, while production was handled by none other than Max Martin.

“Turn it up, it’s your favorite song,” Perry sings. “Dance, dance, dance to the distortion, if you feel like turnin’ up, keep it on repeat.” Fans will doubtlessly take her advice.

Check out Katy’s latest below.