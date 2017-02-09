Michael Jackson’s Mother Accuses Nephew of Elder Abuse

According to The Wrap, Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, has accused her nephew of years of elder abuse and was recently granted a restraining order against him. Court documents show that Katherine Jackson and other family members accused Trent Lamar Jackson of “years of mental/emotional abuse that have left Mrs. Jackson in a constant state of fear and confusion.” Trent, who lived in Mrs. Jackson’s guest house and worked as her driver was accused of trying to access Jackson’s bank accounts and credit cards without authorization. The situation between the family members has apparently led to such hostility that Mrs. Jackson had to hide in her closet in order to speak freely to her children. Jackson has allegedly tried to fire Trent before and kick him out of the guest house but claims he refused.

Jackson is currently in London visiting her daughter, Janet, but fears going home with Trent there. A hearing has been scheduled for March 1st.