Netflix Trailer for New Series ‘Dear White People’ Prompts Boycott, Backlash

The series ‘Dear White People,’ based on the 2014 film of the same name, is set at a fictional, predominantly white Ivy League University. Logan Browning stars as Samantha White, a black college student who hosts a radio show about her experience as a minority at the school.

The 10-episode first season will premiere on April 28. The trailer has triggered all kinds of response, including cancellations of Netflix subscriptions:

People are getting sick of regressive crap like #dearwhitepeople, and are realizing tht it's ok to say so. The spell is breaking. #guiltfree — Restive Plebeian (@PolPleb) February 9, 2017

So I guess a show about a race talking about everything that's wrong with another race is not racist if it's about White People. Got it! 👍🏼 — Irma Hinojosa 🇺🇸 (@latinaafortrump) February 8, 2017

Dear #Netflix,

Here's a list of acceptable ways to be racist against whites

–

–

–

End list I've canceled my account re: #DearWhitePeople — Wife With A Purpose (@apurposefulwife) February 9, 2017

And of course it wouldn’t be a real internet controversy if their weren’t people upset about the boycott:

Dear White People, calling for a boycott only proves the point Justin Simien is trying to make https://t.co/F9f4FJoxqI pic.twitter.com/2EO0zwyTcA — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) February 9, 2017

Alt-right snowflakes are upset that DEAR WHITE PEOPLE is a Netflix show, because singling out a group by their race is bad. — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) February 9, 2017

For every butthurt white person I see cancelling their Netflix subscription I'm going to subscribe twice.#DearWhitePeople — Godfrey Elfwick (@GodfreyElfwick) February 9, 2017

Can we all just take a deep breath and calm down? It’s just a TV show.