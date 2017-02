Kate McKinnon is taking her talents to Netflix.

The Saturday Night Live cast member just booked a new gig. She will be the voice of Ms. Frizzle in Magic School Bus: Rides Again. Not to knock Lily Tomlin, who voiced Ms. Frizzle in the original series, but McKinnon is more than perfect for this role.

The idea behind the reboot is to get kids excited about science. No release date set just yet, but it looks like the show will hit Netflix later this year.