The Five Best And Worst Uniforms In DFW Sports History

DFW has been blessed with some pretty amazing sports teams. Unfortunately, sometimes our beloved teams have made some interesting choices in their choice of uniform.

Here, we’ll take a look at the five best uniforms, as well as the five worst the Stars, Rangers, Cowboys, Mavericks, and even the Dallas Burn have worn in their years in DFW.

First, the five BEST:

1- 1981 Mavericks Classic Green

2- Texas Rangers Whites, 1984 through the early ’90s.

3- Current Dallas Cowboys

Mailbag: Draft Strategy In The First Round? Missing Out On Veterans? Answers: https://t.co/xbQzcvxqW4 pic.twitter.com/A0zFQjSLyT — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 8, 2017

4- Fort Worth Fire

5- Dallas Cowboys 2016 Color Rush

#Cowboys color rush uniforms are far more easy on the eyes than most. #IMO pic.twitter.com/fXoEUwXakb — Deb Carson (@DebCarson) December 1, 2016

#Cowboys color rush uniforms are far more easy on the eyes than most. #IMO pic.twitter.com/fXoEUwXakb — Deb Carson (@DebCarson) December 1, 2016

#Cowboys color rush uniforms are far more easy on the eyes than most. #IMO pic.twitter.com/fXoEUwXakb — Deb Carson (@DebCarson) December 1, 2016

Dallas Stars should make Tyler Seguin wear the mooterus jersey. pic.twitter.com/rz53awuR9o — Matt (@mattyfax) July 7, 2013

2- Cowboys’ Barry Switzer Blues, 1995

3- Dallas Mavericks Tin Foil, 2003

4- Rangers’ Sweater Vests, 2005 through 2008

5- Dallas Burn 1996-2000

Via Dallas Observer