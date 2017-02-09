The Skittles Color Sorter You Never Wanted Is Finally Here

Do you eat your Skittles by color? Does the idea of every color of the rainbow combined in one bag make your skin crawl? Do you like to save the best Skittles flavors for last?

If you answered yes to any of the above questions, we’ve got you covered. It’s another one of those products you didn’t know you needed…the Skittle sorter!!!

You simply put all your Skittles candy in the top, press the button, and let it do it’s sorting thing! In a matter a seconds, your delicious candy will be separated according to color. Click HERE if you want to read all the details on how this bad boy works.

By the way, the creator gets bonus points…it sorts M&Ms too!