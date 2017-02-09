Valentine’s Day Stats That Might Surprise You

February 9, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Cooking, Cooking At Home on Valentines Day, Cooking In Relationships, Men Who Cook, Valentine's Day

Daily Meal reports a new survey shows 70% of respondents… would rather have a home cooked meal versus eating out for Valentines Day!

Here are more interesting findings:

  • 85% said cooking with a partner improved communication.
  • Over 80% of men said they would be more likely to begin a relationship with someone who was a great cook.
  • 75% of women said a great meal could be more enjoyable than a bedroom romp. Only 53% of men felt the same way.
  • 75% of men said they would cook a meal to impress a potential partner.
  • 67% said cooking together added more romance to a relationship.
  • 44% of women would rather be in a relationship with someone who was great in the kitchen that someone with a great body.

Eye opening, to say the least!

How do you feel about the above stats?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live