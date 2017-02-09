Valentine’s Day Stats That Might Surprise You

Daily Meal reports a new survey shows 70% of respondents… would rather have a home cooked meal versus eating out for Valentines Day!
Here are more interesting findings:
- 85% said cooking with a partner improved communication.
- Over 80% of men said they would be more likely to begin a relationship with someone who was a great cook.
- 75% of women said a great meal could be more enjoyable than a bedroom romp. Only 53% of men felt the same way.
- 75% of men said they would cook a meal to impress a potential partner.
- 67% said cooking together added more romance to a relationship.
- 44% of women would rather be in a relationship with someone who was great in the kitchen that someone with a great body.
Eye opening, to say the least!
How do you feel about the above stats?