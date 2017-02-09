Valentine’s Day Stats That Might Surprise You

Daily Meal reports a new survey shows 70% of respondents… would rather have a home cooked meal versus eating out for Valentines Day!

Here are more interesting findings:

85% said cooking with a partner improved communication.

Over 80% of men said they would be more likely to begin a relationship with someone who was a great cook.

75% of women said a great meal could be more enjoyable than a bedroom romp. Only 53% of men felt the same way.

75% of men said they would cook a meal to impress a potential partner.

67% said cooking together added more romance to a relationship.

44% of women would rather be in a relationship with someone who was great in the kitchen that someone with a great body.

Eye opening, to say the least!

How do you feel about the above stats?