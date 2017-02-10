Are You Ready For A McDonald’s Snow Crab Sandwich?

February 10, 2017 10:48 AM
Call me crazy, but I actually like this idea!

McDonald’s is introducing a new snow crab sandwich (check out the pic below!) at four of their San Francisco Bay Area restaurants in San Jose.

The sandwich features crab meat mixed with celery and seasoned mayonnaise: all on a sourdough bun with romaine lettuce and tomato.

If the sandwich is well-received, it could be available in about 250 Greater Bay Area McDonald’s locations.

But what about Filet-O-Fish?  Could this take its place?  I’m not sure what I think about that!

Source: USA Today

