Are You Ready For A McDonald’s Snow Crab Sandwich?

Call me crazy, but I actually like this idea!

McDonald’s is introducing a new snow crab sandwich (check out the pic below!) at four of their San Francisco Bay Area restaurants in San Jose.

The sandwich features crab meat mixed with celery and seasoned mayonnaise: all on a sourdough bun with romaine lettuce and tomato.

If the sandwich is well-received, it could be available in about 250 Greater Bay Area McDonald’s locations.

But what about Filet-O-Fish? Could this take its place? I’m not sure what I think about that!

Your moment of zen, you need it: @McDonalds is testing a new crab sandwich. What a time to be alive! https://t.co/snSL2V7sGc — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) February 10, 2017

Source: USA Today