Austin Hybrid Cafe Coming to Dallas Next Month

Among the many new restaurants opening in DFW this year, an Austin coffee shop and bar or hybrid cafe as some call it, Halcyon, is coming to Dallas next month. The only location Halcyon has so far is the popular spot on West 4th Street in Austin. The spot will open up in former Cafe Brazil space on Greenville Avenue. The addition of Halcyon adds to the growing trend of hybrid cafes in Dallas. Other similar concepts are Mudsmith also on Greenville Avenue and Drugstore Cowboy in Deep Ellum.

Halcyon is known for their cocktails as much as their espresso drinks. Before you head off into the night bar hopping with friends on Lower Greenville, might want to make a stop here first. The lemon drop martini or Long Island iced coffee will help get the night going. The Austin location currently features a weekend-only brunch menu with bottomless mimosas and a build-your-own bloody mary bar. We can only hope the same for Dallas!