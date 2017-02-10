Burger King Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Two-Holed Soda Cup

February 10, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Burger King, Burgers, food, technology, Valentine's Day

Sharing a drink with your significant other has to be a plus side of being in a relationship. Burger King has you covered this year for Valentine’ Day. The chain recently announced its Valentine’s Cup. A cup that features not one but two straw-holes. Now you and your cutie can gaze into each other’s eyes and sip in synchronization. This evolution in lid technology is now possible after “many years of researches and innovations,” Burger King stated in a press release. We’re just excited a restaurant has finally thought about this.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live