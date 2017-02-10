Dallas’ Newly Renamed Starplex Might Not Be Starplex For Very Long

Last January Gexa Energy Pavillion once again became Starplex Pavillion. It was originally known as the Coca-Cola Starplex Ampitheatre in 1988 before simply becoming Starplex in 1998. In 2000, Smirnoff won the naming rights, before becoming Superpages.com Center in 2008 and finally Gexa Energy Pavillion in 2011. The deal with Gexa ultimately expired earlier this year.

Unfortunately, Live Nation, who books an produces the concerts at Starplex, are actively looking for new title sponsors and buyers for naming rights. Debra Duffy, vice president of communications for Live Nation, wrote in an email, “We are in the process of talking with several brands to be the title sponsor of the Starplex Pavilion and we of course always welcome new inquiries.”

The venue is currently undergoing a mass renovation as well, which they say will hopefully be completed by the time their major 2017 shows begin.

Big things are happening! We’re hard at work prepping our venue for the 2017 season. We can’t wait to see you soon! 🏗 pic.twitter.com/GZ9dRy391X — Starplex Pavilion (@StarplexDallas) January 11, 2017

The big renovation is coming along and we're hard at work!🔨🚧 Just a few short months away from our first show! pic.twitter.com/xEIGR61jpx — Starplex Pavilion (@StarplexDallas) February 8, 2017

This renovation is part of an $8 million makeover to update bathrooms, video screens, VIP areas, as well add new seating.

Via Guide Live