If you’ve ever been in a west Texas dust storm, you’ll appreciate this video clip.

As a new cold front rolled across the Permian Basin this week, a tower cam in Big Spring caught it all in time-lapse. And, as so often happens once you get out that direction, a dust storm erupts. Actually, more like a wall of dust – which suddenly gathers in the frame and then rolls across the outskirts of the city.

Time to head to the car wash – but expect a line.