Family Spends $250 to Save Their 20 Year Old Goldfish

When the family spotted a lump on their pet goldfishes fin they called well known veterinarian Dr Faye Bethell.

The veterinarian saved the day by performing surgery on Bob the fish. The surgery lasted about 30 minutes and cost only 250 to have the tumor removed. “The option was to remove the lump or put him to sleep and now he is doing brilliantly,”According to Dr Bethell “Bob’s owners were really pleased because the goldfish is older than their children and he’s very much considered part of the family.”

Pleased to say Bob’s now back home and enjoying swimming properly for the first time in weeks.