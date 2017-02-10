Good News Teens, Nap Time Is Back

February 10, 2017 3:49 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Highschool, nap club, nap time

Everyone can agree most highschooler’s don’t get enough sleep now a days. High school can be a rough time, especially now. The world is a much more competitive place than it used to be. A lot of kids are forced to juggle academics, athletics, extra curriculars, and what can be a very awkward and confusing social life.

It seems like teens are getting less and less sleep every day. That stereotype of teenagers being lazy and sleeping all day isn’t really accurate now a days.

Well a small group of schools are allowing their students to have ‘Nap Clubs’ so some of the more sleep deprived busy bodies can get some much needed rest.

This actually isn’t the first time schools have experimented with nap time. The idea is that kids need a balance of rest and activity to perform at their highest level. Makes sense right? Well life can get away from you sometimes so maybe it’s a good thing that educators are taking rest into consideration, or this is just a huge waste of time and those kids need to get back to studying.

Via WSJ

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live