Harry Styles’ Solo Album Reportedly Almost Finish, Columbia CEO Says “We’re Close And We’re Very Excited”

February 10, 2017 9:35 AM
Harry Styles’ solo album is finally almost here.

Columbia Records CEO Rob Stringer told Billboard ” “We’re close and we’re very excited.  We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready.”  Stringer also promises that the long wait for the album will well be worth it.  “We obviously want everything to be beautifully done because we think he’s here to stay.”

Styles will also make his feature film debut in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Dunkirk, a role for which he had to cut off his famous, beautiful hair.

Stringer also praised the other members of One Direction and their ventures into solo artist territory.  He gushed saying, “They’re making smart choices.  It doesn’t surprise me that there’s is a different path and they’re doing pretty well.  With One Direction, they became so big everywhere and from day one that their spread is much wider than other previous boy bands.”

