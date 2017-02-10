Matt Damon Knew About Clooney Twins Months Ago

George and Amal Clooney have confirmed that they’re expecting twins, but one of their famous friends has known for months.

Matt Damon said George revealed his secret a long time ago and broke the “12-week rule.”

Damon told Entertainment Tonight, “I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.’”

Damon has three kids. He knows it’s safest to wait until the second trimester to make any announcements. Even longer because Amal is having twins! But George was just too excited about being a dad to wait.

Her family was the first to break the news in early January to a Lebanese newspaper. Then everybody seemed to notice that Amal changed her diet and was abstaining from alcohol.