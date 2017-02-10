Matt Damon Knew About Clooney Twins Months Ago

February 10, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: George Clooney, Matt Damon, Twins

George and Amal Clooney have confirmed that they’re expecting twins, but one of their famous friends has known for months.

Matt Damon said George revealed his secret a long time ago and broke the “12-week rule.”

Damon told Entertainment Tonight, “I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.’”

Damon has three kids. He knows it’s safest to wait until the second trimester to make any announcements. Even longer because Amal is having twins! But George was just too excited about being a dad to wait.

Her family was the first to break the news in early January to a Lebanese newspaper. Then everybody seemed to notice that Amal changed her diet and was abstaining from alcohol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live