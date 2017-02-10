NFL Sends Official Warning to Texas: You May Never Host the Super Bowl Again

The National Football League has sent the State of Texas a harsh warning against it’s proposed “bathroom bill.” The controversial bill targets transgender people, infringing upon their rights to use the restroom of their identity. The warning comes, just one week after Texas hosting it’s third Super Bowl game.

“If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The Texas bill, similar to North Carolina’s, would force people to use the restroom that corresponds with their birth certificate. North Carolina’s law resulted in loss of hosting SEVEN NCAA championship events.

The NFL has consistently stood firm in their views against discrimination, issuing numerous other warnings to other states.

Since 2004 Texas has hosted more combined Super Bowls, NBA All-Star Games and NCAA Final Four events than any other state. Are we willing to throw all of that away over a public restroom?