Snapchat May Be Releasing A Phone

People think Google is going to take over the world but Snapchat is giving them a run for their money. When Snap Inc. went public they no longer were an app company, instead they became a photography company.

That alone doesn’t say much but since then they have been hiring a lot of people who specialize in hardware and engineering. There’s a lot of speculation, some even think they plan on getting into virtual reality world, but that seems like a stretch.

The best guess we have so far comes from Mediakix, who listed all the facts and rumors in a long article you can read here.

The really cool part is their concept art for what a Snapchat phone would probably look like, which you can check out in the article. Our only problem is that the Snapchat phone probably won’t be able to do much but Snapchat.