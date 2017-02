Several grass fires in Crandall, Tx were pushed together by strong winds and as of Friday at 4:15 pm the blaze, which started in the 2300 block of South FM 148, behind Central Baptist Church, has already consumed 20-acres of land.

More than eight different fire departments are working to stop the fire which is quickly encroaching on nearby homes.

Though no evacuation has been issued, local homeowners are also attempting to contain the fire with garden hoses.

Story still developing.

Via DFW CBS