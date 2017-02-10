This Dog Can’t Stop Snuggling With His New Adoptive Owner

Russ the pit bull was sitting all alone at the shelter until Kayla saw him for the first time and knew there was a special connection between them.

Kayla Filoon, a 20 year old student who volunteers as a dog walker at an animal shelter in Philadelphia. “He came in as a stray, and he was really beat up,” Filoon said. “He was missing fur on his tail and ears. He was also terribly skinny.” Kayla knew she needed to act fast; recently the shelter had to put 15 dogs to sleep. Next day, she went straight to the shelter and sorted out the adoption papers and Russ was home. “One night I’m sitting there on the chair, doing my homework, and he’s trying to find ways to cuddle with me.” She hopes the photo will inspire others to adopt shelter dogs. Check out her picture below.