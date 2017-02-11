Fort Worth Restaurant Salsa Limon to Open First Dallas Location

With Salsa Limon being a bit hit in Fort Worth proper, it’s time Dallas gets its turn. Salsa Limon plans to open a shop in downtown Dallas next month. If you know of Salsa Limon and are a regular then you know to call it ‘Salsita’. Their signature tacos like the El Capitan do no disappoint. This taco is the thing to get: a flour tortilla with the expected fixins of onion and cilantro plus your choice of “carnes.” Other taco fillings include grilled steak, beef tongue, honey-pepper-mustard chicken, pastor, and barbacoa. And with most tacos at just three bucks, you might not have to reconsider getting another taco.

The location will be right in the middle of downtown Dallas where its owners plan to showcase the building’s 1980s architecture, which means bright lights and art installations! 411 North Akard St., Dallas. Expected to open March 2017.