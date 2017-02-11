Team USA Sports Marvel-Inspired Ski Suits at Alpine World Ski Championships

The Alpine World Ski Championships are the most important championships following and in preparation of the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. As teams from all over the world gather to beat records and stand out some like to do this in style. One team in particular is our very own Team USA. The U.S. Ski Team partnered with Spyder to create a nice Marvel makeover with character-inspired ski suits. Captain America and Captain Marvel were the characters of choice and they couldn’t be more fitting.

So Marvel is teaming with Spyder to make Captain America and Captain Marvel uniforms for the US Ski Team. pic.twitter.com/QHmZjtAnSf — Charles Paul Hoffman (@CharlesPHoffman) February 9, 2017