You Need To Meet ‘Trumpagator’ The Orange Alligator

It’s not easy being orange.

A 4-to-5 foot orange (OK, maybe more rust-colored) alligator has been spotted around a pond in Hanahan, South Carolina (you can check it out below). Even though the unusual color is incredibly cool, gator experts say the color (or more likely “stain”) is probably temporary: and most likely caused by something in the reptile’s environment.

As the alligator sheds its skin, or as more water or sun gets on it, the color should eventually fade away.

The residents in the area are joking that the gator’s orange-tinged skin looks like it was caused by self-tanning lotion…or looks like a certain President’s skin: therefore the “Trumpagator” moniker was created.

Source: MSN

