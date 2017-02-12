Adele Thanks Beyonce in Her Record, Album of the Year Speeches

By Amanda Wicks

Adele swept the two big awards of the night, winning the 2017 GRAMMYs for Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

She used both speeches to address how much she adored Beyoncé and her music. “My dream, my idol, is Queen Bee and I adore you,” Adele said while accepting Record of the Year for her single “Hello.” “You move my soul every single day and you have for the last seventeen years and I want you to be my mommy.”

Awaiting the final award of the night backstage, Adele walked back out when Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announced 25 had won. “As you can see, it took an army to make me strong and willing again to do it,” she said surrounded by her producers.

She directed the end of her speech to Beyoncé and brought tears to the singer’s eyes with her genuine sentiment. “The artist of my life is Beyoncé. Lemonade was so monumental, Beyoncé, and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul baring and we all got to see another side to you,” she said.

Adele added at the end, “I love you and I always have and I always will.”