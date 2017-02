Kate Bosworth showed up at the Clavin Klein show at the New York Fashion Week rocking a simple but elegant T-shirt. It was just a plane white T, with the brand new CK logo, designed Raf Simons.

The shirt looked designer but it was actually homemade. All she did was buy a plain white T-shirt and iron on the decal herself. Everyone should take a page from Bosworth’s book and make their own affordable celebrity designer look.

Via E! News