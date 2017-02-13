A Cover Of “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” Played With A Washing Machine

February 13, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Cover, Devil Went Down To Georgia, Washing Machine

Most musicians, or the truly talented ones, can turn anything into music. We’ve seen drummers beat on boxes. We’ve seen people play a saw. Now, we’ve got a guy who makes music with the spin of is washing machine.

Aaron McAvoy calls himself the white trash washer band. Why? Because his washing machine is providing the beat for Charlie Daniels’ The Devil Went Down To Georgia. This isn’t his first cover either. McAvoy has several washing machine tributes in circulation. He did a tribute to George Michael…

Evan sang a few Christmas tunes…

Here’s to hoping these two go on tour.

