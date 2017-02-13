80-Year-Old Woman Accidentally Tries to Take Sword on a Plane

We know you’re probably thinking what we are; how could this have possibly been an “accident”? Well, if you’re gifted a sword without knowing it’s a sword that’s how. One 80-year-old woman traveling out of Myrtle Beach International Airport had the unlikely situation happen to her. She also became unknowingly badass when the TSA agents checked her belongings thoroughly. With just a single tug of the handle, agents were able to pull out the deadly weapon. The woman claimed it was a gift from her son and she had no idea it was also a deadly weapon. TSA regional spokesperson, Mark Howell, said situations such as this one happen more often than we think. Unfortunately, the woman could not take her newly discovered toy on the plane with her but this might just be the most innocent offense out there. We just hope her son might gift her a newer, not-so-deadly cane this time.

