Baby Born In McDonald’s Bathroom!

We hear about babies being born in cars often, but this delivery caught my attention.

Last week, a McDonald’s manager in Alabama got more than she bargained for when she clocked in for the day. Sausha Mitchell was taking orders at the drive-thru window when an employee called for help in the bathroom. Mitchell made it to the restroom just in time to help a woman deliver a newborn.

Mitchell said, “I can’t let this baby hit the floor, so I’m going to have to catch it, ain’t nobody else going to catch it but me! So I just caught it.”

The restaurant supervisor says the mother held onto the umbilical cord until medics arrived. Mitchell says she cleaned up the scene and then resumed work. Mother and child are recovering nicely. Now the question is, do they have to name him “Mac”?

