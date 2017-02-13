Did Katy Perry Throw Shade At Britney Spears Last Night?

Katy Perry has to be feeling on top of the world right now. Her latest single “Chained to the Rhythm” is an AMP 103.7 favorite, and she absolutely rocked the red carpet at the Grammys last night.

She also looks incredible with a brand new blonde hairstyle, and speaking with Ryan Seacrest, she said it was the only color on the spectrum she hadn’t tried yet. She also joked that the only hairstyle she has yet to try is the “shaved head,” which many people are considering a direct shot at Britney Spears.

Katy Perry "that's called taking care of your mental health" "& I haven't shaved my head yet". I know ppl are gonna go in on this 😬 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dGlmyJwdfc — Tristan Spears (@Tristan_Spears_) February 13, 2017

So far, neither singer has released a comment on the statements made, although Britney Spears fans came out in full force to chide Perry for her seemingly insensitive comments about Spears’ previous struggle with her mental health.

I just lost all my respect for Katy Perry, well the litle respect I did have for her — Sarah (@britneysIays) February 13, 2017

OK FINE I turned on the Grammies and Katy Perry was making a snide "Britney breakdown head-shaving" reference & I'm not down with that. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 13, 2017

Britney would never stand there on a red carpet, on TV, & shade another artist she claims to admire. Thought you were different @katyperry — #glory (@gimmeasign) February 13, 2017

