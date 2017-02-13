Did Katy Perry Throw Shade At Britney Spears Last Night?

Katy Perry has to be feeling on top of the world right now. Her latest single “Chained to the Rhythm” is an AMP 103.7 favorite, and she absolutely rocked the red carpet at the Grammys last night.
She also looks incredible with a brand new blonde hairstyle, and speaking with Ryan Seacrest, she said it was the only color on the spectrum she hadn’t tried yet. She also joked that the only hairstyle she has yet to try is the “shaved head,” which many people are considering a direct shot at Britney Spears.
So far, neither singer has released a comment on the statements made, although Britney Spears fans came out in full force to chide Perry for her seemingly insensitive comments about Spears’ previous struggle with her mental health.
Via Seventeen