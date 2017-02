Drake ordered a small late night snack after his Manchester concert on Saturday night. The rapper spent £1500 on pizza. The order was so large that it took three separate cars and 10 hotel employees to get the pizza up to his room.

This isn’t the first time Drake’s indulged in some midnight binge eating. While in Leeds, last week, he dropped £500 on chicken from Nando’s restaurant, and made a lot of customers very mad as they waited for the massive order to be placed.

Via Barstool Sports