In-N-Out Burger Has Arrived In Denton

The 33rd In-N-Out Burger has opened in Texas, and it is its first location in Denton. It opened Friday in Northwest Denton, at the Rayzor Ranch Town Center at the intersection of I-35E and U.S. 380.

Of course there are some who aren’t as excited as others.

Loyalty is going to Whataburger even though the rest of Denton is at In-n-Out because it just opened — Caitlin Hurlbut (@CaitlinHurlbut) February 12, 2017

In-N-Out first moved West from California in 2011, opening locations in Allen and Frisco. To this day, Texas still has the only In-N-Out Burgers in the Central Time Zone. The restaurant also was chose as the Burger Restaurant of the Year for 2016 by the Harris Poll.

The Denton location will be open from 10:30 am to 1 am Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 am to 1:30 am Friday and Saturday.

Via Guide Live