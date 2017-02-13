Laverne Cox Apologizes To Metallica After Not Mentioning Them During GRAMMYs Intro

February 13, 2017 10:20 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Apology, grammys, Laverne Cox, Metallica

“Ladies and gentleman, all my gender non-binary people watching tonight, eight-time GRAMMY award winners and six-time GRAMMY winner, Lady Gaga,” Laverne Cox said in her GRAMMYs intro. Great, only one problem she forgot to mention Metallica.

Whoops! To make matters worse lead singer of Metallica, James Hetfield’s microphone didn’t work. Double whoops!

Understandably Metallica fans weren’t to happy with the situation:

Laverne Cox apologized for her mistake on Twitter after the show:

And for the most part fans seemed to accept her apology:

