Man Recreates Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Pic

Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement shocked the world. Not just because she was having twins, but because of her very different maternity photos.

Now, most fans gave her pictures great reviews. However, they weren’t loved by all.

Since Beyoncé released that initial photo, more photos from the maternity shoot have come out, one of which features Queen B on an old junky Porsche filled with flowers. Bey is sitting on the roof of the car with a cloudy backdrop.

Well, someone decided to recreate that very photo. Or at least get as close as possible.

Not to shabby random dude in his undies. Not too shabby!