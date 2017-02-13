Nick Cannon Announces He Is Leaving ‘America’s Got Talent’

Nick Cannon has announced that he is done hosting ‘America’s Got Talent’ after studio execs threatened to fire him after a racial joke he made in a recent stand-up special.

” I was to be punished for a joke. This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my “team” that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand,” Nick worte. “I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property. There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity.”

“I have loved hosting AMERICAS GOT TALENT for the last 8 seasons, watching talented, brave, and courageous Americans accomplish their dreams in front of millions has been nothing but a joy, and everyone has been a pleasure to work with but my soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices,” He added. “I wish AGT and NBC the best in its upcoming season but I can not see myself returning. As of lately I have even questioned if I want to even be apart of an industry who ultimately treats artists in this manner.”

So it sounds like this experience has left Nick wondering if he will even continue in show business. Read his complete Facebook post above.