Pakistan Just Banned Valentine’s Day

Just a day before Valentine’s Day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has prohibited the celebration of Valentine’s Day in public spaces and government offices across the country ‘with immediate effect’. The reason behind this decision followed after a petition submitted by citizen Abdul Waheed stated that such promotions on mainstream and social media for Valentine’s Day are “against Islamic teachings and should be banned immediately.” Every year, Valentine’s Day draws a mixed response from Pakistani citizens. While there are some that support and celebrate the holiday, a few protest its observance. Last year, President Mamnoon Hussain even added, “Valentine’s Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided.”

Banistan: Islamabad High Court bars #ValentinesDay celebration in public realm for it's "against Islamic teachings" https://t.co/iHPvQVPAVb pic.twitter.com/b8cOz02Igh — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 13, 2017