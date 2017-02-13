Parents Reveal Their Most Ridiculous Rules For Their Children

Parents know the struggle. Sometimes you have to get a little tough with the youngins, and throw the hammer down with some discipline.

Sometimes, though, the rules parents have to make for their children are too ridiculous and too hilarious not too share. And often, out of context they very well could be the best sentences you ever read. Parents to the app “Whisper to share some of their secrets and some of the ridiculous rules they’ve had to make for their children.

Some of our favorites include:

Don’t sit on the cat.

Don’t lick the toilet.

Don’t announce your farts.

No eating candles.

Don’t punch the cheese, eat the cheese.

Yes, you have to wipe every time.

Kids are great, right?

Via Daily Mail