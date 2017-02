Sarah Holder, a high school senior and babysitter, was driving around her neighborhood doing absolutely nothing wrong when she got this text from the mother of the children she babysits for…

my whole neighborhood gossiping about my "smoking habit" ….. pic.twitter.com/EuqBMpS7YJ — Sarah Holder (@sarahholderr) February 11, 2017

Well done Randy. The husband, ever vigilant, spotted Sarah with a taquito in her mouth and his hyper dad brain instantly jumped to an extreme, after all all teenagers are always up to no good. At least Sarah was a good sport about it…

Via Elite Daily