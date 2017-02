Uber has partnered with with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Texas to bring some “Uber Puppy Love” this Valentines Day.

Starting at 11am on Tuesday all you have to do is enter the promo code ‘PUPPYLOVEDAL17’ then tap the pink banner to request “Puppy Love”

You’ll be matched with a driver and get 15 min of puppy play for $30.

Via NBC DFW