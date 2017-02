God bless George Clooney’s mother for spilling the beans about her precious grandbabies!

Last week, the Clooney’s announced to the world that they were pregnant with twins!!! Meanwhile, Grandma Clooney was telling the world the sexes of the babies. In an interview with Radar Online, Nina Clooney said…

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told. How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”

Congrats!!! We can’t wait to see those beautiful babies!