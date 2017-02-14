Colby Lewis Says Goodbye To The Texas Rangers & Their Fans

Colby Lewis, who spent 9 of his 11 years in Texas, has said goodbye to The Texas Rangers and their fans today.

CBS DFW is reporting, that in a statement he didn’t specify if he was retiring or just won’t be in Texas next season:

“Saying goodbye after all this time seems an impossible task. I’m filled with so many emotions. Texas has turned into our second home and the people we have met over our 10 seasons here have turned from friends to family. But goodbyes are inevitable and this is mine. I am forever grateful to the Texas Rangers organization, the best ownership and management in Major League Baseball. They helped make my baseball dreams come true. I pitched in two World Series with the uniform I love on my back. I have had some of the most loyal teammates that always picked me up every time I fell. The staff, the employees and reporters became friendly faces each time I showed up at work. Rangers fans thank you as well, y’all are incredible, simply the best. Just saying “thank you,” doesn’t seem adequate, but thank you. From my family and me, thank you for the countless memories, unbelievable heights reached, and for making me feel like I will always have a home in Texas.”

I will always be grateful for my time with the Lewises. All of them. Here's Colby's statement. pic.twitter.com/r74kKvub2l — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) February 14, 2017

Hard to describe the jolt of energy we'd get on nights Colby Lewis was pitching. All heart. All guts. Winner, fighter, A+ teammate. https://t.co/KRh8rblIBE — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) February 14, 2017

😦 We’re going to miss you Colby!