Drew Barrymore Handles Daughters’ Tantrums in the Best Way Possible

Sometimes, kids’ tantrums can go absolutely out of control even if it’s out in public. But there are ways to make said situations…bearable. Especially if you have a good sense of humor. Take mommy and star of Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore. Barrymore was recently on Late Night with Seth Meyers where she recalled her daughter, Olive, having a tantrum at none other than Disney World. The reason for Olive’s tantrum? She wanted to chase a duck. Making a bad situation a light one and using her good sense of humor, Barrymore decided to take a photo of it. And it’s priceless.

You go, mom!