Hugh Jackman Had Another Cancer Spot Removed From His Face

February 14, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: basal cell carcinoma, cancer, Hugh Jackman, nose, skin cancer

Hugh Jackman should be the poster boy for skin cancer awareness. The man just had his sixth cancer spot removed from his face.

A little over a year ago to the date, Jackman found himself in a doctor’s office getting a small chunk taken out of his nose. Fast forward to 2017, and once again Jackman finds himself posting almost the exact same picture of his bandaged nose after his doctor removed another basal cell carcinoma.

Thankfully all is well with Jackman, but it’s just another great reminder that you should wear sunscreen everyday!!!

